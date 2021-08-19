In his attempt to assure vaccine skeptics, Zoran Zaev made a major math blunder this evening. During a TV interview he was assuring the public that only 10 percent of the 7,700 active cases were vaccinated, and insisted that it amounts to 77 people – not the correct 770 people. Zaev also pushed another confusing statistic, stating that only 0.017 percent of all vaccinated citizens are currently actively infected – even though the share of the unvaccinated citizens who have Covid-19 is almost as small.

Doctor Nikola Panovski condemned the Prime Minister for his math gymnastics and said that it won’t help in the public campaigns.