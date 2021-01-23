During the “Triling” interview, Zoran Zaev said that Branko Crvenkovski’s faction might win at the SDSM congress.

How would I say whether I expect or not, I do not know, it is possible. First we have a process for the first time. Any party does not even dare to go to such a congress, we are going for the first time in the direct elections of the party president. The Social Democrats will elect their president by voting. On March 21 SDSM will hold direct voting within its party, said Zaev.

Zaev added that anyone who meets the requirements of the rulebook and the statute can be a candidate for president. This means that 70% of the membership of SDSM can be the president of the party.