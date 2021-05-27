In an interview with “Fokus”, Prime Minister Zaev claims that the former Secretary General of the Government, Dragi Raskovski, did not abuse his position.
Zaev says that at the moment Raskovski is not guilty until proved otherwise.
And today I claim that he did not abuse his position and that crystal clear public procurement was conducted. I maintain the opinion that the Government can order a software without asking anyone, and it is up to the ministry whether it will use it, says Zaev.
