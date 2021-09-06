Zoran Zaev largely feigned ignorance today, when confronted with the two latest major scandals to hit his Government. On the matter of the arrest of a Macedonian diplomat on an Armenian warrant after he helped the brother of former Armenian President Levon Sargsyan flee the country, Zaev gave a broad statement insisting that the country “will act in accordance with all international treaties and obligations”.

Zaev was slightly more specific on the traffic accident involving Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, a well known mobster close to Zaev. Kiceec was supposed to be in prison, but as was widely known, used his links to the Zaev regime to come and go to his cell as he pleased. On Friday he was involved, and possibly caused, a triple car crash in which one person was killed.