SDSM leader Zoran Zaev insisted that DUI will not get anywhere near the power the media have been reporting all day long (briefed by DUI sources). According to the reports, if the Parliament approves the Government led by Zaev, he would get DUI official Artan Grubi as a powerful Deputy Prime Minister, able to veto all major decisions, effectively introducing executive rule by consensus between the two parties.

In a late evening press conference, Zaev vehemently denied these reports.

Having a first Deputy Prime Minister means that he will lead Government sessions when the Prime Minister is away, he can also receive delegations. We won’t change any laws and there will be no dual signatures on executive decisions. This is to improve the coordination between the political parties and to have DUI assume responsibility, as well as share in the honors, Zaev said.

Legal experts have said that if the Government will really operate under this new principle, with the main Albanian coalition party having de-facto veto power, it would require amending the Constitution. DUI campaigned on the promise of having an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister, and they are now reporting that Grubi will in reality play a role very close to this promise.