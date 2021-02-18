I urge the State Election Commission (SEC) to quickly initiate the procedure for procurement of fingerprint devices for the local elections, so that this legally embedded solution can be fulfilled, because it exists in the Law, said today the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, answering a reporter’s question.

We will do everything to obtain what depends on us. The Minister of Finance reacted concretely – there is money in the budget, if they boast – we have a rebalance. Of course, in order to do that, we gave a written approval by the Finance Ministry so that the President of the SEC and the entire SEC can initiate the procedure for procurement of fingerprint devices, said Zaev.

He believes that this will be done before the local elections, because, as he said, there are about eight months left, and with modern European technologies he expects it to be done quickly.