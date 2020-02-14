Zoran Zaev, with all the pressures and blackmail, failed to gather enough MPs to push through the law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which, as VMRO-DPMNE accuses, wants to secure an amnesty for himself and his close associates. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi interrupted the 135 session and started the 136th. The vote on the PPO Law is left for tomorrow.

VMRO-DPMNE co-ordinator Nikola Micevski immediately demanded that the PPO bill be put to a vote for his party, as he explained, not to be a problem in the country’s reform path. Micevski pointed out that there are enough lawmakers in the hall to vote.

Following Micevski’s request, Xhaferi reiterated that he interrupts the 135th session and that the continuation would be further scheduled.

During the vote on the agenda for the 136th session, 77 MPs voted IN FAVOR, which only shows that there are not enough MPs in the hall to support the PPO Law. The government leaves room this night to continue pressuring and blackmailing lawmakers to secure the votes it needs to pass a law that experts say has too many errors, inconsistencies and contradictions. According to Republika sources, some lawmakers are already pressured for the law that SDSM wants to pass at any cost.