The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev does not plan to resign if SDSM, in total, has fewer votes for the councilor lists in the municipalities after the first round of elections on Sunday.

When asked about it by reporters at Tuesday’s press conference he briefly said “no”.

The elections for councilors in 80 municipalities and in the City of Skopje are conducted in one election round, according to a proportional model, and the elections for mayors, which are according to the majority system, in two election rounds.