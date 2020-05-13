Everyone should understand that no one is in a hurry to hold elections, but during the summer, at high temperatures, it is unthinkable to go to the polls with masks, said the leader of SDSM Zoran Zaev on the “Top tema” show on Thursday.

According to Zaev, we can say that we are successfully dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and we will have to live like this until the vaccine is found.

Borders will open, our people abroad will come, but it is not known how many will return this year, but there is a possibility for new peaks in the summer as well, the schools will open in the fall, the new viruses will come. Now is the time to go out and vote, because the potential of lowest number of infected is now, said Zaev.

He noted that during the summer, it is unthinkable to go to the polls with masks amid high temperatures.