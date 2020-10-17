We’re motivated everyday, not only on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, by deeds to eradicate poverty, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday in a video message on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

In the past years we have focused the deeds on raising the standard of living and reducing costs for citizens and thus the poverty rate.

We increased the minimum wage to 14,500 denars, ie even 5,500 denars more than the minimum previously received by textile workers, leather workers, shoemakers for their hard work. Social reform has revolutionized the way the state cares for the socially vulnerable, and has improved the lives of some 300,000 citizens. Social welfare rose by 300 percent. The coverage of children receiving child and educational assistance has tripled. Today, over 22,000 children use child measures, which brings them out of the chain of child poverty, said the Prime Minister.

In his address, he reminded that the state did not forget and did not leave in the lurch the bankrupts, for whom a monthly assistance is provided, just as a state pension is provided for those who did not meet the conditions for a regular pension. These, says Zaev, are deeds that prove that we care about everyone.

