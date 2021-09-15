Nobody is married for the position, everyone is replaceable, but they should not resign immediately because someone demands it – this is how the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev responded to the opposition’s demand for the resignation of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.
He expects the investigation to provide answers to the tragedy from which, as he says, lessons have been learned, and additional controls are being made at all modular hospitals in the country.
We all need to learn from the weaknesses of the system, to accept tragedies with the most objective perceptions, assumptions and responsibilities. No one is married or tied to the post. Everyone is replaceable, but at the same time, we must not position ourselves inappropriately due to some hidden political motives or other hidden intentions, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, answering a reporter’s question when he will make a decision on the offered resignation of Minister Venko Filipce.
