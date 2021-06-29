Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pointed out that even after the repeated veto, the country will continue its efforts to overcome the blockade from Sofia, and the next real opportunity for a decision on the start of EU accession talks is expected in December at the end of the Slovenian presidency, according to EU’s practice, although a summit on the Western Balkans and EU enlargement is scheduled for October 6.

In my opinion, December is the next decision, although a summit on the Western Balkans and EU enlargement is scheduled for October 6. But we have been burned several times, both by me and our people, and I would not raise hopes for October 6, because there is no logic, given that such decisions are made by the European Council and the General Affairs Council at the end of the 6-month presidency of a certain country. Now is Slovenia from July 1 and I believe that Slovenia will also show a serious focus on this issue. I said, we continue. We continue with efforts, with attempts knowing how far we can go and what is permissible for talks, hoping that Europeanization through European mechanisms will continue as soon as possible, and these are the chapters because Europeanization happens every day in our country and we have no other alternative. I am convinced that through the chapters it is the real thing that should happen and that is why we will continue to make further efforts, but my expectations are for December this year, says Zaev.