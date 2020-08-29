During his expose presenting the proposed new Government, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said that the restrictive measures linked to the coronavirus will be enforced for the next six to eight months.

The pandemic is likely to get worse. I call on all citizens to approach this with the utmost seriousness. You must all know that our lives in the next six to eight months will be more difficult than during the summer, Zaev said.

The Government badly botched the handling of the epidemic, especially during the Muslim month of Ramadan, leading to a Second Wave much sooner than in other countries and for months Macedonia had the worst regional statistics of mortality and infection than the entire Balkans.