SDSM leader Zoran Zaev extended Christmas greetings to the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan, to the members of the Holy Synod and to all Orthodox Christians.

Christ’s birth, which we symbolically observe every new year for centuries, is a strong message that each of us personally, as a believer, as a human being, as part of society, has the opportunity to listen the voice of conscience, to elevate ourselves, and even more definitively.and more specifically to act for the good of themselves, for their children and parents, for their family, but also for the good of the community and the country in which they live, work, create, learn, act.

Christ’s birth is reminiscent of the responsibility of every conscientious person to stand sincerely and boldly on the side of truth and justice, to nurture and practice the values of solidarity, of helping one another, of mutual respect, understanding, wisdom, patience, love.

Therefore, let all feel the fire of light and warmth, leading to peace and joy in this these holidays, among out loved ones, Zaev said in his greeting.

