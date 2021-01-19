Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has sent Epiphany greeting to the Orthodox faithful in the country and the Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric.

As never before, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, this holiday strongly invites us to enlighten our minds, to purify our hearts and to ennoble our souls, in order to overcome the temptations of the pandemic in health.

This year let us observe the recommendations of health professionals and the Synod of the MOC-OA and to celebrate the holiday responsibly and with open hearts to accept that this year we will deprive ourselves of tradition in the name of future celebrations of this great holiday, Zaev said.