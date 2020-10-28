In conditions of complete disintegration of the state, talking about himself as Zoran Zaev – in the third person, the mayor of Kavadarci and the Zaev family’s ally Mitko Jancev calls for a protest in front of the headquarters of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE.

Presenting himself as a candidate for leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Jancev late last night via Facebook called for a protest on November 2 for the resignation of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.

At the moment when the contender Jancev is starting a business battle for the party throne of VMRO-DPMNE, hundreds of coronavirus infections are registered in the country every day, and dozens die. The economy is on the verge of collapse, children cannot exercise their right to education. There is no place for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, and the chronically ill do not receive care or medical assistance either.

The resurrection of Kavadarci Mayor Jancev, who became the father of Kavadarci with the support of VMRO-DPMNE, and in the last elections worked in favor of SDSM, at this moment is just distracting public attention from the essential problems. Defocusing has a single goal, and that is Mitko Jancev to help Zoran Zaev by turning the eyes of the public to non-essential topics, such as this one.

The contender Jancev is more in SDSM than in VMRO-DPMNE

The Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians, Arber Taravari, confirmed on the “Sto ne e jasno” show that Mitko Jancev stands on the stage as Zaev’s man.

The mayor of Kavadarci worked for SDSM during the elections, but SDSM lost in Kavadarci, confirmed recently the mayor of Gostivar Arben Taravari.

The contender Jancev, who sees the VMRO-DPMNE party as his personal party, a few months ago talked in a debate about what kind of leader he wants to be personally.

I hope we are all like Zoran Zaev and flexible and able to work, said Jancev.