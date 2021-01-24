The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev answered reporters’ questions today in Gazi Baba, with one of them being in relation to the “Monster” case where recently the prosecution presented its closing arguments.
Asked if he had information about some other people involved in the case, Zaev said:
If I had information in the past years, I would have pointed it out. I have never mentioned that another person was involved. By reading the verdicts, available on the then 183 pages, I have always given responded to reporters’ questions. I have always said that the judiciary has the final word. They will say what they have about the case, said Prime Minister Zaev.
