There is no logic in protesting the electricity hike when the current price is lower than the one when we came to power in 2017, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The average electricity bill in 2006 stood at MKD 822 (EUR 13.36), rising to MKD 1,635 (EUR 26.58) in 2017, namely a 100-percent increase. By introducing the cheap tariff in 2017, the bill dropped to MKD 1,309 (EUR 21.28),NPM Zaev told editors and journalists during a Q&A session on the Macedonian Television.

He adds that the current increase is MKD 228 (EUR 3.71).