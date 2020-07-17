While other political parties are discussing their future coalitions, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said that he will take a few days of vacation, and will only begin to discuss a new coalition after Ilinden (August 2).

SDSM said that Zaev will remain in the country for his vacation – a no brainer given that very few countries still have open borders toward corona hit Macedonia. In the SDSM press release, the party said that it aims to lead the next coalition.

A similar statement was given earlier by VMRO-DPMNE. The two parties are essentially tied in Parliament and neither has a clear and easy shot at forming a Government.