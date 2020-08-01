Zoran Zaev’s office again mixed up the flag of a foreign country. To celebrate the third anniversary of the signing of the Zaev – Borisov treaty, the former Prime Minister shared a picture of the signing ceremony, with flags of Macedonia and Bulgaria imposed in the background.

Somehow, someone on Zaev’s staff managed to get the Bulgarian flag wrong. The colors were correct, but their order was wrong – red, green and white, instead of the correct order of white, green and red. After the mistake was spotted by social media users, Zaev posted the picture with the correct flag.

Past mistakes have included using the Latvian instead of the Austrian flag, the flag of Yemen instead of that of the Netherlands…