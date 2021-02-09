As a responsible Government, we are investing in young people, quality education and further progress. We are aware that a compromise through dialogue is required amid the corona-crisis, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after meeting representatives of the Union of High School Students on Tuesday.

According to the government press service, at the meeting, the representatives of the Union of High School Students, explained their demands to Zaev, referring to the educational models in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, where the number of exams is reduced.

The President of the Union of High School Students Blendi Hodai said after the meeting that Prime Minister Zaev has demonstrated willingness to find a solution to the problem with the graduation exam as soon as possible so that students who plan to enroll in foreign universities do not waste time, and discussed possible compromises if the amendments to the Law are not voted in Parliament.