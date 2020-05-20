SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev’s call for quick elections that would be held as early as June, has so far been supported only by his two minor Albanian coalition partners. The BESA party, which is in an official pre-election coalition, and Menduh Thaci’s DPA party, which has also given up on being a fully independent factor, said they will support Zaev in holding “corona elections”.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party came out strong against the idea, warning that it will devastate the turnout which will result in an illegitimate Parliament. But also other parties, that still run an independent policy, came out against the idea. Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians said that Zaev was the only party leader that attended the meeting scheduled by President Pendarovski this week, who unprepared to compromise.

And DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, who has been the crucial junior coalition partner for both SDSM and VMRO, said that the parties should reach a consensus – a marked change from the SDSM absolutist position.

It is important to have a consensus on the date, but public healthcare comes first, Ahmeti said. He added that the original election date, April 12, was also agreed by consensus.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 statistics remain ominous. Four lives were lost over the past 24 hours, including one man in his early 40-ies, and the death toll rose to 110. Macedonia has by far the worst mortality rate in the wider region.