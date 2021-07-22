Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday had an online meeting involving preparations for the Economic Forum for Regional Cooperation, organized together with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

This morning I had a productive meeting dedicated to the preparations for the Economic Forum for Regional Cooperation, which we are organizing together with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, in Skopje on July 29. We connect even more to facilitate and improve the lives of all our citizens. This is a new Balkan, a European one, Prime Minister Zaev wrote on Facebook.