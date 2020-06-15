The Commission for Infectious Diseases sent a health protocol to the State Election Commission (SEC) 10 days ago but it would be good if political parties built a common stance too, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Monday.

It would be nice if there was coordination, thus helping citizens to be motivated and come out on Election Day, but also follow the campaign in a safe way, Zaev told a press conference.

According to him, it is logical that these elections will be different.

It is clear there will be no big rallies and gatherings. At this time, SDSM will not even organize small gatherings but we’ll consider all recommendations if they take place. I believe we will coordinate on all health protocols both for the campaign and Election Day, said Zaev.

He noted that the protocols are already delivered but would be further adapted if necessary, adding that the OSCE/ODIHR observers will launch their mission on June 19.