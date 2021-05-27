I do not believe prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska that the former Secretary General of the Government, Dragi Raskovski, abused his position, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with “Fokus”.

He points out that so far he has not done any damage to the state and national interests, but on the contrary, as he says, not only has he preserved them, but he has also affirmed and confirmed them.

As “Fokus” announced, in the interview the Prime Minister talks about the expectations in June, intra-party relations, current affairs, as well as local elections.