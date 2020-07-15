SDSM leader and head of the list in the fourth electoral district, Zoran Zaev, cast his vote in Strumica.
After the vote, Zaev said that he expected support from the citizens for a second four-year term.
Citizens will decide who will protect public health, open and close EU negotiating chapters and more importantly, who will tend to economic growth and North Macedonia’s development. State institutions demonstrated capacity to organize the election process in unusual circumstances, in line with health protocols. These elections are different than previous ones, but equally important. I believe that today will bring common success to all in the country, Zaev said.
