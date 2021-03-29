I expect to find common solutions for the census to be conducted smoothly, with full protection of the health of citizens and census workers and to be supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Prime Minister and SDSM leader, Zoran Zaev told MIA ahead of today’s leaders’ meeting with the leader of the opposition party Hristijan Mickoski, which will be held at 1 pm at the MP Club.

I am going to have a discussion, hear positions and encourage us to invest maximum efforts in the interests of the citizens, said Zaev.

He stressed that he remains open to discuss issues related to the work of the Parliament in order to remove all blockages and ensure smooth work for the benefit of the people, as well as topics related to local elections in the fall.

VMRO-DPMNE also said ahead of the meeting that will the most important issues will be discussed – the issue of government, the census issue, as well as dialogue on the laws that will benefit the citizens.