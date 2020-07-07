The leader of SDSM, when asked on TV21 to comment on the statement of his former coalition partner, Ali Ahmeti, that he drank rakia and then regretted what was said at rallies, he said:

If someone does not drink alcohol, then it is Zoran Zaev. The man is completely wrong. So Zoran Zaev can make a toast with a glass of Macedonian wine, homemade rakia, but under the influence of alcohol I have never been drunk in my life, said Zaev.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said on Albanian Syri TV on Monday that Zaev would have 2-3 glasses of rakia before a rally, and then he would regret what he said.