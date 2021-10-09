Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, during Saturday’s visit to the Mavrovo National Park, met with representatives of the Macedonian Ecological Association, who presented the project for monitoring the lynx which is a unique species and our country’s national symbol.

During the conversation, I announced that during the construction of the new road sections, we will take into account, wherever possible, every highway to have underground crossings or green bridges for animal protection and greater traffic safety, Zaev wrote on Facebook.

He added that the sustainable development of municipalities will ensure a balance between taking cvare for the environment and economic development.