This year we celebrate three anniversaries that strongly illustrate the contemporary history and development of Macedonia: 30 years since the declaration of independence, 20 years since the Ohrid Framework Agreement and 1 year since our membership in NATO. One cannot wish for a better success of where our country was and where it is today. Is there anything more beautiful than a mosaic? And the Macedonian mosaic shines with the most beautiful colors, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with the online edition of Slovenian daily newspaper “Delo”.

In the interview, Prime Minister Zaev said that the Ohrid Framework Agreement in August 2001 put an end to the conflict and was accepted as a guarantee that all issues of interest to the communities in our country will be resolved through dialogue and through institutions.