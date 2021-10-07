Only hours after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev delivered a long list of strict demands that Bulgaria wants Macedonia to implement, Zoran Zaev tried to present his visit to Slovenia as a major success, and even said he carries “regards from President Radev” during a rally. Shortly before Zaev’s rally, Radev detailed his demands from Macedonia which amount to complete rewriting of Macedonian history and redefining the Macedonian national identity.

Zaev is in the midst of a difficult local election campaign, during which he is deprived of his main usual promise – that under him Macedonia can expect speedy EU accession. But with this prospect now hopelessly undermined with the Bulgarian veto and their growing demands, Zaev still tried to present the crisis meetings he had in Slovenia as evidence that he is the EU’s favorite.