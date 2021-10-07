Only hours after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev delivered a long list of strict demands that Bulgaria wants Macedonia to implement, Zoran Zaev tried to present his visit to Slovenia as a major success, and even said he carries “regards from President Radev” during a rally. Shortly before Zaev’s rally, Radev detailed his demands from Macedonia which amount to complete rewriting of Macedonian history and redefining the Macedonian national identity.
Zaev is in the midst of a difficult local election campaign, during which he is deprived of his main usual promise – that under him Macedonia can expect speedy EU accession. But with this prospect now hopelessly undermined with the Bulgarian veto and their growing demands, Zaev still tried to present the crisis meetings he had in Slovenia as evidence that he is the EU’s favorite.
I come here directly from meetings with Merkel and Macron. I bring greetings to our people. The EU adopted an encouraging declaration for all of our Macedonian people and all the citizens of (North) Macedonia. It restored the word “enlargement” in its declaration for the Western Balkans. I bring you regards from the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, from the President of the European Council Michel, the Prime Minister of Slovenia who chairs the EU, from President Radev.. We really needed this encouragement, Zaev said, trying to put a brave face on the disastrous outcome of the EU – Balkans summit, that will likely see Macedonia stuck in its EU perspective for years if not decades.
