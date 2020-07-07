DUI leader Ali Ahmeti was on Albanian Syri TV on Monday, and when asked by the moderator why SDSM leader Zoran Zaev had harsh rhetoric against DUI at his rallies and announced that DUI would go into opposition, Ahmeti replied that Zaev would have 2-3 glasses of rakia before a rally, and then he would regret what he said.

Zaev will have 2-3 glasses of rakia before a rally, and then he regrets what he said. He says one thing at rallies, and tells me another thing at meetings, said Ahmeti, TV21 reports.