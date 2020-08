VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Dimce Arsovski emphasizes that SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has lied to the public many times, so even now he should not be believed to have a majority.

Zoran Zaev came out and said that he had a majority and immediately afterwards his party itself denied it. Or he himself. What I want to say is that Zoran Zaev is a man that the citizens know and have already seen several times that he is lying without any shame, he said.