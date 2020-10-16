Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is against total lockdown due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases, because, according to him, it will affect the economy.

If the Commission for Infectious Diseases proposes measures that will really reduce the number of patients, we as a Government will accept them. But, we will not rush with curfew and total lockdown, because it will affect the economy, said Zaev on Friday.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health registered a record 535 new Covid-19 cases in the country, the highest daily number since the beginning of the epidemic.