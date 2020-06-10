The coronavirus epidemic took another life in one day, and 87 of our fellow citizens have been diagnosed with the virus, says VMRO DPMNE.

Only since the beginning of June, there are 1,016 new infections and 24 deaths in Macedonia, and Zaev and Filipce’s priority is snap elections instead of the health and lives of the citizens. In order to save Zaev’s political career and avoid a catastrophic defeat, they are ready to declare the new normality, despite such figures. It only shows that Zaev is losing the battle with the epidemic, and the citizens are unfortunately losing their health and lives due to his irresponsibility, says VMRO DPMNE.

Macedonia ranks 103rd in the world in terms of dealing with the coronavirus epidemic. More than half of the citizens think that the government is poorly managing the crisis, compared to the region. Macedonia is a record holder in the Balkans in terms of infections and deaths per million inhabitants, according to VMRO DPMNE.