Zoran Zaev is an outdated politician. Zaev and SDSM are scared and therefore they are spreading fake news, only to mitigate the upcoming defeat. Running away from duels is irresponsible to citizens and will not save Zaev’s political career after April 12, says the largest opposition party VMRO DPMNE.

Zaev is in despair. Zaev is in a panic of defeat and therefore abuses the institutions of spreading lies. Criminal Zaev, in order to hide the truth that he is the head of the octopus behind Racket, reached for journalistic freedom and sentenced a critical journalist for writing information of public interest. With the government of SDSM and Zaev, Macedonia is a captured state, a hybrid regime. Zaev has total control over the “Louis Vuitton” judiciary that is currently executing his orders, VMRO-DPMNE says.

According to the party, Zaev is aware that his ratings is dropping and therefore avoids a leaders’ confrontation with VMRO-DPMNE’s President Hristijan Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE also says that after the forthcoming elections Zoran Zaev should leave politics and the political scene.