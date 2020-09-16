Zoran Zaev said that the main supporter of Macedonia for joining the EU will be Bulgaria, today he says it is Greece, so they are playing with us. We are not aware that we do not have a constant defense of the Macedonianism. We lost the constant and now we are on a windstorm and they will destroy us, Stevce Jakimovski from GROM said Wednesday on TV Kanal 5’s “Samo vistina” show.

Did we live better before we gave our name or now? Well, it was supposed to be now, they promised a better life, investments. There is none of that. Only history, identity, state are being sold out, said Jakimovski.