There is still no preliminary agreement for a parliamentary majority and the formation of a new government between SDSM and DUI, the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev told TV Telma.
In a statement for the TV station, Zaev called for restraint and understanding when it comes to the negotiations for the majority and the Government, the meetings of the working groups and the leaders of the parties.
I ask for understanding. It is really necessary. It is not true that we have a preliminary agreement, says Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.