The Serbian people once again showed great friendship, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, also the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabiќ, the Serbian Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar and all those who really dedicated days to be able to deliver Pfizer vaccines as first vaccines or first aid to the friendly Macedonian people, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at Monday’s press conference.

I am grateful for that. Of course, the policies of friendship have been an expression of the current government, as well as of previous composition and will continue to be. Thanks to those friendship policies, we manage to find friends when we need them, because I think the whole world should build friendship policies, and small countries like ours should be even wiser and build even stronger policies of friendship, because it is in the interest of all our people and our country and through such policies of dignified respect, friendship, generosity, attention to the neighbors, but also to all our partners, I believe that only the citizens benefit, and of course our partners with whom we always talk, added Zaev.

He denied making a statement claiming that Serbian President Vucic was a nationalist.