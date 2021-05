Macedonia did its part, now it’s time for EU to deliver, because any other decision will undermine the Union’s credibility in the Western Balkans, tweeted Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after a meeting with Miroslav Lajčák, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, in Brussels on Sunday.

The meeting with Lajčák is the first in a series of meetings with senior EU officials that Prime Minister Zaev is having during his two-day visit to Brussels.