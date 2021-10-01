Zoran Zaev made a callous comment when asked about the investigation into the deadly fire at the Tetovo hospital three weeks ago.

Life goes on, politicians are campaigning and every day activities continue, Zaev said, echoing a similar earlier statement that “tragedies happen”.

His Government is trying to avoid assuming any accountability for the tragedy, insisting that the investigation must be completed before any Government member resigns. The hospital was built by a Zaev crony, former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev, who got the lucrative contract just months after leaving the Government. It was apparently built with flammable materials, and burnt down on September 8th within minutes after the fire was first noticed, with the loss of 14 lives of patients and family members – another patient died just ahead of the fire.