Zoran Zaev began his visit to Sofia by meeting his political ally and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. The two signed the 2017 friendship treaty, which opened way for the Bulgarian claims against Macedonia’s national identity and history, and led to the veto and a serious deterioration of relations between the two countries.

Zaev opened the visit by making a call to prevent “the two nations developing a hatred for each other”.

Our nations are very close and destined to cooperate. We will not allow hatred to grow among our young people, Zaev said, announcing a cooperation agreement between the youth wings of his and Borisov’s party.

Borisov made a similar call recently, in his case accusing his political rival President Rumen Radev of generating the hatred between the two nations.

Zaev will meet with Radev and Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Janev as well. He is desperate to get Bulgaria to lift its veto at the coming European Council.