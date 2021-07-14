Croatia’s strong support to Macedonia’s European integration was reaffirmed at a meeting between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj on Wednesday.

It was assessed that our country has fulfilled its part of the obligations on the road to EU accession and that now it’s up to the European Union fulfill its promise.

Mutual agreement was expressed on the importance of enlargement policies.

It was also concluded that it is beneficial for both the EU and the candidate countries for the European Union to conclude with the Western Balkans, which naturally belongs to Europe.