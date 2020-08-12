SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is meeting Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi in hotel “Bellevue” near Skopje on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes after the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski said the mandate for the formation of the new government would be given to Zaev on Thursday.

The meeting is also taking place in light of tomorrow’s meeting of the leaders of parties from the Albanian political bloc, initiated by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti. Gashi and Alliance for Albanians leader Ziadin Sela have said they would not attend the meeting and urged for it to be rescheduled for next week.