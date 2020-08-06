SDSM leader Zoran Zaev met Thursday with German Ambassador to Macedonia Anke Holstein and told her that his party has launched serious negotiations to secure stable parliamentary majority and form a new government, set to serve people’s best interests.

He, the party said in a press release, stressed economic advancement and implementation of judicial reforms as the new government’s top priorities.

We’ve entered negotiations to secure a stable parliamentary majority to form a new and responsible government with a four-year term, which is crucial for the EU accession process and economic stability. The new government, led by SDSM, will prioritize economic advancement and implementation of judicial reforms, Zaev noted.

Ambassador Holstein, the press release read, issued at the meeting congratulations on fair, free and democratic July 15 election. She expressed expectations that Germany will continue to support Macedonia’s efforts to achieve one of its strategic goals – joining the EU.

Participants also discussed at the meeting the coronavirus situation and bilateral relations.

SDSM’s leader noted that Germany is Macedonia’s biggest friend and strongest supporter when it comes to Euro Atlantic integration.