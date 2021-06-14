Prime Minister Zoran Zaev revealed to MIA that this afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO summit he met with US President Joe Biden, for whom this was the first NATO leaders meeting since taking office. Zoran Zaev invited Biden to Macedonia, MIA’s correspondent reported from Brussels.

In an interview with MIA, Prime Minister Zaev revealed that he had a brief but significant meeting with the new US President, from whom he received encouraging messages, and an announcement of a visit to the Western Balkans.