Zoran Zaev met with US Ambassador Kate Byrnes today to discuss the cooperation between Macedonia and the United States in his second term as Prime Minister. Zaev said that he expects the economic cooperation to finally result in direct investments and touted the NATO membership as crown of the cooperation so far.

We face healthcare and economic challenges which remain at the top of our priorities. We are certain that we will be successful to defeat the pandemic, especially given our cooperation so far, with the US and other NATO allies who provided humanitarian and other aid. We begin this term in much changed circumstances, in an improved political context compared to 2017, with our democracay renewed and our issues with our neighbors resolved, Zaev said, according to his Government’s press release.

Ambassador Byrnes said that she hopes the level of US investment in Macedonia will increase, as will the cooperation in energy, digital economy and cyber security.