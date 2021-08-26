Stefan Bogoev, the incumbent Mayor of Karpos, will be named as new head of the Customs Office by the Zaev regime, as he was withdrawn from the mayoral race in favor of Dusko Veskovski, the current director of the Skopje water utility company.

Bogoev faced serious criminal allegations because of his involvement in the major Racket scandal. He was a close confidant of Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the key person in the scandal, and was allegedly discussing allowing Boki 13 to use publicly owned land for a fraudulent scheme. Bogoev was eventually shielded from investigation due to his prominent position in the Zaev regime.

Bogoev said that he will support Veskovski’s candidacy in Karpos. The position in the Customs Office is vacated by another SDSM party official, Goran Sugareski, who will run for Mayor of Prilep.