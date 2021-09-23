Politics shouldn’t interfere in history, it can neither change anything. If we want to build friendship and good relations, we need to act right, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday commenting on the removal of the term “Bulgarian” before “fascist occupation” in history textbooks.
According to him, in the 21st century, one should not look at things by giving them ethnic or national qualification of fascism.
Monuments remain symbols of fascism and are therefore built. Bulgarian fascist occupation does not mean that we devalue fascism, that is, we belittle it. That is too great an evil. It is embarrassing to call the whole nation fascist. In the spirit of friendship, national qualification of fascism is avoided in European textbooks, Zaeb said.
Comments are closed for this post.