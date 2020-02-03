All parties had agreed to complete processes over the public prosecution law, the NATO accession protocol, and the defense law until Parliament dissolves on February 12. If anyone violates this agreement Parliament won’t dissolve and schedule elections, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday, after testifying in a “Monster” case trial at the Criminal Court.
Asked if elections could be postponed if the public prosecution law is not adopted, Zaev said no, but stressed that it was very important to pass it in Parliament.
When voting in Parliament it may or may not be adopted. There is no other option, but Parliament should be dissolved on February 12. If the opposition tries to block its adoption in any way then Parliament will not be dissolved until the process of enactment of the prosection law, as well as the NATO protocol or the defense law or similar laws, is completed, said Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.