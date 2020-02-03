All parties had agreed to complete processes over the public prosecution law, the NATO accession protocol, and the defense law until Parliament dissolves on February 12. If anyone violates this agreement Parliament won’t dissolve and schedule elections, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday, after testifying in a “Monster” case trial at the Criminal Court.

Asked if elections could be postponed if the public prosecution law is not adopted, Zaev said no, but stressed that it was very important to pass it in Parliament.